Nigerian press agog with deposed Emir’s legal action against banishment, pressure on Naira

The decision of the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, to take legal action against his banishment and the pressure on the Naira as a result of the consequences of COVID-19 dominate the headlines of Nigerian press on Friday.This Day said that the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II has dragged the Kano State government and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) before a Federal High Court in Abuja over his unlawful banishment to Awe town in Nasarawa State.

Sanusi in a fundamental human rights suit instituted in Abuja is praying the court to release him from detention and confinement to Awe town.

The Nation reports that the naira is facing one of its toughest times since 2017, the last time it was devalued. The naira was yesterday exchanging at N414 to dollar in the parallel market during the morning hours but recovered later in the evening to N370 to the dollar.

The Daily Trust said the ongoing two-week warning strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) continues as the Federal Government gave conditions to integrate the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) being proposed by the Union into the government’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Channels Television quoted the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, as saying that the Italian man, the index case of Coronavirus in Nigeria, would be discharged soon.

The minister disclosed in Abuja during a conference with the diplomatic community about measures taken by the Federal Government to tackle the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The Leadership said youths in their large numbers on Thursday took to the streets of Lagos to protest against the western Nigeria Security network codenamed Operation Amotekun already passed into laws in some states in the region, thereby paralysing commercial activities in Agege area of the state.

The Sun said that the Acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has again warned unscrupulous persons and impostors dropping his name to extort money from members of the public to desist, or face the full wrath of the law.

The Guardian reported that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has relaxed the International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICVP), also known as Yellow Card that permits airlines to reject passengers without the essential travel document or proof of immunisation.