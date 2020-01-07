Nigerian press agog with electricity tariffs, Shiites’ protest against U.S.

The controversy over new electricity tariffs and the protests by Shiites Islamic sect against the U.S. killing of Iranian General are the trending stories in Nigerian press on Tuesday.The Nation newspaper reported that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has pulled the brakes in the implementation of the hike in electricity tariffs.

In what appeared to be a response to public outcry, the regulator said: “In the next three months, we will engage you (public) for consultations.

The Leadership newspaper said that for the first three months of this year, the federal government will subsidise for all consumers the hike in electricity tariff announced recently by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The Daily Trust said that members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, popularly known as Shi’ites, protested in Abuja yesterday over the killing of a top Iranian General, Qassem Soleimani.

The Guardian said that the Embassy of the United States of America (USA) in Nigeria has warned its citizens in the country to be cautious of their movement and take necessary security precautions where necessary in response to recent world events.

This Day said Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara, has alleged that soldiers and policemen manning Borno State highways are extorting his people.

Channels Television said that the Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will not manipulate the process to pick a successor ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

The Punch reported that the South-West states will train vigilantes, hunters and members of the Oodua Peoples Congress, who will take part in the Western Nigeria Security Outfit codenamed Operation Amotekun (Leopard), which will be launched on Thursday.

The Sun reported that few months after daredevil kidnappers abducted some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Kwari Area Council, the pendulum has shifted to Bwari Area Council, where about six persons were kidnapped in the first week of 2020.