Nigerian press agog with extra U.S visa fee, probe of popular pastor over rape

The introduction of extra visa fee for Nigerians by the United States and the arrest and probe of a popular pastor over alleged rape are some of the leading stories in the Nigerian press on Wednesday.Channels TV screams that the United States has increased the cost of visa application for Nigerians. It reported that the US Consulate announced on Tuesday, explaining that it was “reciprocating” the extra visa fee the Nigerian government charges American citizens.

The Guardian said the Senior Pastor and founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, was on Tuesday detained and released at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja after he surrendered himself for questioning over rape allegations leveled against him by Mrs. Busola Dakolo.

The Daily Trust said the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has quizzed the founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo for over 10 hours at the Headquarters of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja.

The Nation reported that Italy’s Eni has made a major natural gas discovery in the Niger Delta with the reservoir estimated to hold about one trillion cubic feet (cu ft) of gas and 60 million barrels of condensate.

The well could produce natural gas at a daily rate of 100 million cu ft or more, with condensate production at 3,000 barrels daily. Eni said production could begin immediately

The newspaper also quoted the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, as saying that the commission’s collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has led to the recovery of $314,000 (about N373 million) from the perpetrators of computer-related fraud.

The Punch said President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the National Intelligence Agency and the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to conduct a thorough investigation into the activities of the Process and Industrial Developments Limited which was recently asked by a United Kingdom court to seize $9.6 billion in Nigerian assets.

ThisDay reported that the National Examination Council (NECO) has released the results of the public examinations conducted between June and July this year, which shows a significant improvement in the performance of candidates that sat for the examination.

The Sun said the military has explained its new counter-insurgency concept tagged “Super Camps”, saying the approach was designed to give the operation against Boko Haram in the North East a lift.