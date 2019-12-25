Nigerian press agog with freedom for ex-National Security Adviser, warning to insurgents

The release of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, who has been in detention for five years for corruption allegation and Mr. Omoyele Sowore, a presidential candidate in the February 2019 election, detained for close to five months for alleged treason dominates the headlines of Nigerian press on Wednesday.The Nation newspaper and others led their pages with the release of Dasuki and Sowore. They said the release of was ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Channels Television released the story as breaking news, saying that the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd), has regained his freedom after spending more than four years in detention.

Dasuki was released by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday in Abuja, following the directive of the Federal Government

The Daily Trust reported that President Muhammadu Buhari has called on insurgents, terrorists, armed robbers, kidnappers and economic saboteurs to retrace their steps and join the people of goodwill and common humanity in line with the spirit of Christmas.

Buhari made the call in a message to felicitate with Christians in particular, and all Nigerians in general, on the occasion of 2019 Christmas.

ThisDay quoting the Nigerian Army yesterday said that the combined air strikes and artillery bombardment have killed 40 fighters and top commander of the terrorist group, Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP), during a fire-fight in Damaturu, Yobe State capital; Biu and Gwoza in Borno State.

This came as troops also ramped up attacks against insurgents in Biu and Gwoza Local Government Councils of Borno State.

The Guardian reported that the Federal Government has said the decision to reopen the nation’s land boarders will be in strict compliance with the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) regional trade protocol agreements.

The Sun said President Muhammadu Buhari has called former President Goodluck Jonathan to sympathise with him following an attack by gunmen on his Otuoke residence in Bayelsa State.

The Punch reported that the new United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms. Mary Leonard, said her country decided to place Nigeria on its watch list due to the humanitarian situation in the country.

She stated that the action was taken as part of an effort to deepen conversation on the issue.