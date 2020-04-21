Nigerian press agog with government’s apology over burial lapses, closure of airports

The Nigerian government’s apology over the violation of COVID-19 safety principles during the burial of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Abba Kyari and the extension of the closure of all airports dominate the headlines of the Nigerian press on Tuesday.This Day’s lead story had it that the federal government on Monday apologised for the lapses and the violation of COVID-19 safety principles and protocols that occurred during Saturday’s burial of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, in Abuja.

The Nation and other newspapers quoted the Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika as saying that airports would not reopen for commercial flights on Thursday as the closure of airports has been extended by two weeks.

The Daily Trust said that more than 150 people, who reportedly died in Kano between Friday and Saturday last week, were buried in three cemeteries, heightening fears that the deceased must have died as a result of a strange ailment.

Channels Television reported that 38 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, quoting the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). This brings the total number of cases confirmed to 665.

The Punch said the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday reported that the bodies of persons, who died of coronavirus, were not infectious.

The Leadership said that oil prices on Monday suffered its biggest one-day price fall in modern era with Brent crude LCOc1 dropping by $1.62, or 5.8 percent, at $26.46 a barrel by 12:11 GMT, while the front-month May WTI contract CLc1 fell $6.22, or 34 percent, to $12.05.

The Sun said that Evanpower Engineering Company has blamed its inability to deploy the technology meant to boost revenue for electricity distribution companies (DISCOS) and slash the electricity bills (tariff) for consumers on debts.

The Guardian reported that former Super Eagles coach, Bonfrere Jo, has said his recent interview with some Nigerian journalists was not meant to generate unnecessary controversy or dig up old wounds.