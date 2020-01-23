Nigerian press agog with Lassa fever outbreak, killing of soldiers by Boko Haram

The outbreak of Lassa fever in parts of Nigeria and the attack and killing of soldiers by Boko Haram are some of the trending stories in the Nigerian press on Thursday.The Nation reported that the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC) has recorded 82 cases of Lassa fever, including 14 deaths, in Ondo, Edo, Ebonyi, Taraba, Plateau, Bauchi and Ogun states.

The Daily Trust said that no fewer than eight soldiers, including a lieutenant, have been killed, and many others injured, with several missing after insurgents of the Islamic West Africa Province (ISWAP) attacked a military formation in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State.

ThisDay reported the explanation by the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, that community policing remains the best strategy in finding lasting solution to the security challenges across the country.

The Punch reported that South-West governors and the apex Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, have differed on the All Progressives Congress leader, Chief Bola Tinubu’s position on the Western Nigerian Security Network, Operation Amotekun.

The governors commended the former Lagos State governor and promised to look into the issues he raised, but Afenifere hit Tinubu hard, saying his statement lacked substance.

Channels Television said that the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has given an assurance that former Nigerian Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke, will be repatriated before the end of the year to face financial crime charges levelled against her.

The Leadership said that to protect Nigerians, especially the travelling public from the rampaging coronavirus outbreak, the federal government has begun routine checks on persons entering the country through the nation’s airports.

The Sun said that the Presidency has said that it would not react to the speculation that US President Donald Trump plans to ban Nigeria alongside other countries from entering the United States through visa restrictions by next week.