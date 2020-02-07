Nigerian press agog with launch of fighter jets, sack of 74 political parties

Published on 07.02.2020 at 10h21 by APA News

President Muhammadu Buhari’s inauguration of three fighter jets and deregistration

of 74 political parties are trending in the Nigerian press on Friday.The Nation newspaper reports that President Muhammadu Buhari launched three new

jets – two Augusta 109 power and one M117 –on Thursday, bringing to 22, the number of

fighter jets in the Nigerian Air Force inventory.

The Punch and many other newspapers reported that the Independent National Electoral

Commission (INEC) has deregistered 74 political parties on the grounds that they failed to

meet the requirements for party registration.

The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who released the names of the deregistered

political parties at a press conference in Abuja, also said that 18 parties made the list of

registered parties in the country.

Channels Television said the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has inaugurated a 56-member

Constitution Review Committee, headed by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie

Omo-Agege and also consists of all the eight principal officers, one senator from the

36 states and two members from each of the six geo-political zones.

This Day reported that as part of efforts to guard against the entry of Novel Coronavirus into

the country, the Director General, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe

Ihekweazu, has stated that the federal government has introduced additional inspection

measures at the point of entry at all airports.

The Leadership said that the Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the

dates for Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

Accordingly, the commission has fixed Saturday, September 19, 2020, as the date for the

governorship election in Edo State and Saturday, October 10, 2020, for Ondo State.

The Guardian reported that for commuters in Nigeria’s commercial city, Lagos, these are

trying times as the Lagos State Government placed restriction on the operations of

commercial motorcycles and tricycles in six local governments.

The Daily Trust reported that the Nigerian Government has slashed its visa application

charges for citizens of the United States from $180 to $160.