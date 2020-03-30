Nigerian Press agog with lockdown of major cities, spread of COVID-19

The lockdown of Lagos, Abuja and Ogun state to check the spread of coronavirus and the nationwide television broadcast on the COVID-19 by President Muhammadu Buhari dominate the headlines of the Nigerian press on Monday.This Day reported that with effect from 11.00 p.m. today, Lagos State, the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the neighbouring Ogun State and the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja would be locked down as directed by President Muhammadu.

The Sun said that the Anambra State Government has announced the closure of the Onitsha end of the River Niger Bridge, following the shut-down of Delta State borders.

It said that Delta state has announced the closure of all its land borders with effect from Sunday, March 29.

Channels Television said that President Buhari has also suspended the repayment of TraderMoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni as part of the palliative measures.

The Leadership reported that Zenith Bank has earmarked N23 billion funding support for the government, healthcare providers, manufacturers and non-governmental organisations to enable them check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nation said the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Mr. Muhammad Babandede, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Daily Trust reported that with just two days to the implementation of the proposed over 51 percent electricity tariff hike nationwide, investigations have shown that pre-paid meter shortfall will make the DisCos to subject over five million customers to the detested crazy billing regime in the months ahead.

The Punch reported that senior citizens resident on the Presidential Hilltop Estate, Abeokuta, Ogun State, have kicked against the decision of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to donate his former residence on the estate for use as an isolation centre for suspected COVID-19 patients.

The Guardian said that Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare, has revealed that only the Federal Government would decide whether to hold the National Sports Festival this year or move it to a date in 2021.