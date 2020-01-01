Nigerian press agog with New Year messages, Lagos State budget

The outpouring of New Year massages and the signing of the humongous 2020 budget of Lagos state are some of the trending stories in the Nigerian press on Wednesday.The Nation reported that hope of a better year, 2020 dominated the messages sent by Nigerian leaders to usher in the New Year and a new decade.

President Muhammadu Buhari, whose letter “at New Year Nigeria’s Decade,” which is published in the Nation newspaper as an advertorial, said: “it is a time of hope, optimism and fresh possibilities.”

The Senate President Ahmad Lawan, House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila; Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, and Deputy House Speaker Ahmed Wase, also sent messages of felicitation, predicting great prospects for the new year.

The Daily Trust said that the year 2019 ended with tales of unfulfilled dreams and lamentations for dashed hopes from citizens across the country.

The Punch reported that President Muhammadu Buhari has said he will leave office in 2023 and won’t contest in any future elections.

Buhari noted that he is a strong believer of democratic principles and will promote and sustain them in Nigeria and across West Africa.

This Day said that Lagos state government is to spend N1.168 trillion in 2020 as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu signed the Appropriation Bill into law.

The Guardian reported that it was the worst possible way to begin the New Year for some traders at the popular cattle market also known as ‘Kara’ close to the Berger Garage along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway when the market was gutted by fire yesterday morning.

Channels Television said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, for allegedly extorting $10,000 from a businessman, Alhaji Sani Dauda, owner of ASD Motors, who has a case pending with the anti-graft agency.

The Sun reported the warning of the apex Igbo organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo that the nation is tottering on the brink with the refusal of successive governments to restructure the country.