Nigerian press agog with order to bomb hideouts of bandits, looming varsity strike

The order for the deployment of fighter jets to tackle bandits and the plan to embark on strike by lecturers of universities over central pay system are the trending stories in the Nigerian press on Monday.ThisDay reported that President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend ordered the deployment of air fighter aircraft to support the efforts of troops and policemen in combating the activities of bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers terrorising remote communities around Dogon Gona forest in Niger State.

The Nation newspaper said another round of strike in public universities is likely over the enrolment in the Integrated Payment Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

As the government is set to stop payment to varsity teachers who declined to enroll in the payment system, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to enforce the ‘no pay no work’ decision.

The Daily Trust said that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) looked beyond the usual option of adjusting the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) it had adopted for months to manage liquidity and inflation rate by raising the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to mitigate the impact of the high cost of doing business in the country.

The Punch said Lagos, Ogun and Ekiti states are leading the drafting of model bills on the South-West security outfit, Operation Amotekun.

Channels Television said the hopes of thousands of Nigerian music fans for a second Grammy for the country this year have been dashed as Angelique Kidjo has beaten Burna Boy to the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary World Music Album.

The Leadership said President Buhari has put paid to speculations that his relationship with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has gone sour.

In what appears to be his first formal reaction to the rumour, Buhari declared that he has a “perfect” relationship with the number two citizen.

The Sun reported that six ministers from the South East would next month inspect ongoing reconstruction work at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The Guardian said the last may not have been heard about the contest for the Imo State governorship seat as Emeka Ihedioha returns to the Supreme Court today to seek a review of the judgment that removed him from office.