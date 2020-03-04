Nigerian press agog with passage of law on regional security outfit

The passage of the bill setting up Amotetun, a regional security outfit adopted by six states of the South West of Nigeria is one of the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers on Wednesday.This Day reported that with Lagos, Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo States and Ekiti Houses of Assembly passing the South-west Security Network (Amotekun) Bill, the region is now set to consummate the process of enhancing the security of lives and property of its indigenes.

The Nation said Nigeria has intensified efforts to trace all persons that had contact with the Italian whose Coronavirus infection is the country’s index case.

Specifically, it has enlisted the World Health Organisation (WHO) support to reach 103 out of the 158 passengers that flew into the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos with the Italian on Feb 25.

The Daily Trust reported that telecommunication service providers were lamenting the incessant damage to their facilities, which is causing drop calls, undelivered text messages, poor data network in recent times.

The Punch said Nigeria has overtaken South Africa as the biggest economy in Africa as the latter enters its second recession in two years.

South Africa’s Gross Domestic Product shrank by 1.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019, following a revised 0.8 percent contraction in the third quarter, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday

Channels Television said the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, is currently under self-quarantine for possible infection of the deadly coronavirus.

The Sun said the House of Representatives has mandated the management of the National Assembly to shut the Parliament for two weeks to facilitate the installation of infrastructure and other preventive measures that would protect lawmakers and workers from coronavirus.

The Guardian said President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed the willingness of his administration to implement the decision of the tripartite committee, made up of Nigeria, Benin and Niger, on the partial closure of the country’s land border once the report is ready.