Nigerian press agog with PDP’s plan to invite Microsoft, IBM over results of

The plan by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to invite Microsoft, IBM and others as witnesses in the case against the result of the recent presidential election is the trending story in Nigerian newspapers on Wednesday.The Guardian reported that the presidential candidate of the PDP at the recently conducted general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his party insisted that the final results, as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), were those transmitted online to INEC’s website (www.inecnigeria.org).

The Punch said Abubakar is set to call Microsoft, IBM and Oracle experts to authenticate his claim that the servers belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission showed that he defeated President Muhammadu Buhari by over 1.6 million votes.

The Sun newspaper said the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has urged the Member States to urgently implement policies on private sector participation to enhance job creation to encourage youth development.

The Nation newspaper reported that a 20-man group of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) under the aegis of the Justice Reform Project (JRP) has said Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen’s resignation was not enough in view of ‘the grave nature of the allegations’ against him.

They urged the Federal Government to sanction other judges, whose legitimate earnings do not justify their wealth, the group said justice should run its course in the Onnoghen matter.

The Leadership reported that another round of crisis is brewing in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the micro-zoning arrangement adopted for the National Assembly (NASS) principal offices by the party’s leadership.

The Vanguard said the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) has said the allegation by Delta State Police Command that its members invaded a Police Station at Asaba, capital of Delta State, was a barefaced lie.