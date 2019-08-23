Nigerian press agog with plan to probe fraudulent banks, review of electricity tariffs

The plan to probe commercial banks that are aiding corruption and the approval of new electricity tariffs are some of the trending stories in Nigerian press on Friday.The Punch quoted the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, as saying that anti-corruption agencies would beam their searchlight on banks that had been aiding corrupt practices in Nigeria.

The Daily Trust said that the Federal Government has approved at least five minor electricity tariff reviews that were pending since June 2016, causing a spike in the average cost of electricity payable by consumers nationwide

The Guardian reported that the government has apparently begun moves to recover $2 billion (N614 billion) budget support loan it gave to 35 states of the federation.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, gave the indication on Thursday while briefing State House correspondents following the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

The newspaper reported also that to achieve its 2023 target of ensuring local refineries operate optimally, the Federal Government has said it has begun the overhauling of the facilities, commencing with the Port Harcourt refinery.

ChannelsTV said the government has vowed to prosecute everyone linked with the contract that resulted in the judgment of the United Kingdom, Business and Property Courts (the Commercial Court) which awarded a cumulative sum of $9bn against Nigeria.

The Sun reported that the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, has declined to hear an application by detained publisher of Sahara Reporters and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the February 2019 elections, Omoleye Sowore.

Sowore is seeking to vacate its order granting the Department of State Services (DSS) permission to detain him for a period of 45 days.

ThisDay quoted President Buhari as saying that his administration has so far invested about $4.3 billion (N1.3 trillion) towards the development of the education sector in the past four years, excluding funds spent on overhead and personnel costs.