Nigerian press agog with planned strike over minimum wage, ex-First Lady’s forfeiture of $8m

The plan by the organised labour to embark on strike over minimum wage and the court order for ex-First Lady to forfeit $8 million are some of the trending stories in Nigerian press on Tuesday.The Punch said that the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council and the eight unions in the public service confirmed their members would embark on industrial action over what they perceived as Federal Government’s persistent effort to derail the implementation of the new national minimum wage of N30,000.

The labour workers made this known under the aegis of the Trade Union Side (TUS) of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC), the eight unions in the Public Services of the Federal and 36 State Governments.

ChannelsTV reported that a Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos has ordered the permanent forfeiture to the Federal Government, the sum of $8.4million and another N9.2 billion linked to the wife of the former President, Dame Patience Jonathan.

The Sun reported that Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has declared that the government would soon initiate a comprehensive security architecture that will improve peace in all parts of the state.

The Guardian reported that more states and groups have rejected the plan by the Federal Government to settle Fulani herdsmen outside their communities nationwide.

ThisDay said a petroleum tanker accident in Ahumbe village along Alliade- Makurdi federal highway in Gwer East Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State, yesterday claimed 60 lives with several others injured.

The Nation said oil surged to a five-week high on Monday after Saudi Arabia and Russia signalled an extension of the non-members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) output cuts and a United States (U.S.)-China agreement to restart trade talks improved the demand outlook.

The Tribune reported that the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his party on Monday told the Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) that they intend to call 400 witnesses.