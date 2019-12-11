Nigerian press agog with probe of unremitted $66.2bn, transmission of 2020 budget

The mandate by the Senate to probe the unremitted $66.2 billion by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the plan to transmit the 2020 national budget to the president are some of the trending stories in the Nigerian press on Wednesday.The Punch reported that the Senate has mandated its Committee on Finance to investigate the non-remittance of over $66.2 billion (about N20tn) into the Federation Account by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The CBN, according to the red chamber, collected the amount as stamp duty from banks and financial institutions from 2016 till date.

ThisDay reported that the $34 billion 2020 budget passed last week by the National Assembly is ready for transmission to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent.

The Daily Trust said the federal government insists that more borrowing is inevitable as it has to meet the infrastructural needs of Nigerians which will be difficult through monies accruing from oil sales and taxes only.

The Sun reported that Catholic Bishops in the north have identified injustice perpetrated by political leaders as the major cause of unrest and crisis in Nigeria.

The Bishops urged the government to work towards the promotion of peace and unity among citizens.

The Guardian said the House of Representatives has passed the second reading of a bill that would grant full autonomy to the third tier of government in the conduct of elections for chairmen, vice-chairmen, and councilors.

The bill is entitled “A Bill for an Act to alter Section 7 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and for related matters”.

ChannelsTV reported that the United Kingdom is closely following the continued detention of Convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, and the country calling on the Nigerian government to respect the fundamentals for democracy.