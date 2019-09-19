Nigerian press agog with protests against lesbianism, cashless policy

The renewed pursuit of cashless policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the protest by youths against lesbians, guys and transgender are some of the leading stories in the Nigerian press on Thursday.The Daily Trust reported that the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) on Wednesday protested against activities of Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT), describing them as immoral and not of Nigeria’s culture.

The Vice President, North Central NYCN, Akoshile Mukhtar called on parents to monitor and guide their wards and ensure that they inculcate in them good morals and values.

The Guardian said that the race for the national roll-out of cash-less policy in the country has gained additional momentum, as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday, gave an Approvals-in-Principle (AIP) to three Payment Service Banks (PSBs).

The Nation said that bank customers are to pay more for Point of Sale (PoS) transactions. This follows a Central Bank of Nigeria’s directive to banks to charge N50 Stamp Duty on individual transactions.

The Punch said that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan as the acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation with immediate effect.

The decision has therefore put an end to the career of the current occupant of the seat, Winifred Oyo-Ita, who had been in the eye of the storm over alleged bribery and falsification of duty tour allowance.

Channels TV reported that that the second batch of Nigerians being evacuated from South Africa have arrived in Lagos.

The Sun said the Senate has dismissed public condemnation of its planned purchase of sports utility vehicles (SUV), pegged at N5.5 billion, for lawmakers.

ThisDay said that former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Alfa Belgore, who has been a regular visitor at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Headquarters, Abuja for a couple of weeks, might have been indicted by the anti-graft agency for misconduct.