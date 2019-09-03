Nigerian press agog with protests over UK court’s $9.6bn award, attacks on Nigerians in South Africa

The press is agog with protests against the judgement of UK’s court awarding $9.6 billion against Nigeria and also reactions and stern government’s protest against the ongoing xenophobic attacks in South Africa.The Punch screamed that there was tension at the United Kingdom High Commission in Abuja on Monday as protesters kicked against the court judgment in favour of Process and Industrial Development Limited to take over the assets of Nigeria estimated at $9.6 billion.

The protesters also registered their displeasure at the Embassy of Republic of Ireland, with threat to consolidate the action for the next one week until the judgment was reversed.

The Guardian’s lead story has it that Nigerians on Monday condemned the Federal Government’s seeming inability to confront the persistent attacks on its citizens in South Africa.

It was learnt that South Africans started fresh attacks, looting and burning of businesses and property belonging to foreigners, including Nigerians. In the process, they killed three people, while another one is receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.

ThisDay said the federal government has promised to take definitive measures as part of efforts to end the escalation of attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, stated this in a tweet while reacting to the latest attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

ChannelsTV reported the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu’s revelation that the force has arrested about 552 murder suspects and 1,154 suspected kidnappers across the country between January and August.

The Sun said Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, has adjourned ruling to September 10 on the final forfeiture of the jewellery and a customised gold iPhone belonging to former minister of petroleum resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, all valued at $40 million.

The Nation said the crude-for-fuel swap deal will continue because the refineries are not functional, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), explained on Monday.

The Daily Trust said the Federal Government, under the Rural Electricity Agency, will commission the largest off-grid solar hybrid power plant in Africa at Bayero University, Kano (BUK) under the Energizing Education Programme (EEP) today.

The project will provide 55,815 students and 3,077 staff with constant electricity supply from the university’s 7.1mw of solar hybrid power plant.