Nigerian press agog with reduction in budget, petrol price cut, travel ban

The Nigerian press is agog with measures to cushion the effects of the dreaded COVID-19, including reduction of 2020 budget, cut in petrol price and the travel ban on 13 high risk countries.This Day reported that the federal government has announced its decision to reduce the 2020 budget by $4.9 billion (N1.5 trillion).

The government also said it would reduce capital budget allocation by 20 percent across the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) as well as 25 percent cut in both the recurrent and capital budgets of government enterprises.

Channels Television reported the reduction of the pump price of petrol from N145.50 per litre to N125 per litre with immediate effect.

The federal government also deregulated petrol pricing, directing the Petroleum Products Pricing and Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) to modulate pricing in accordance with prevailing market dynamics and further oil market development.

The Daily Trust said in what appears to be a cost-reflective measure, the federal government yesterday approved the reduction in the pump price of petrol from N145 per litre to about N125 with immediate effect.

The Guardian said that emergency workers were still searching for the body of a man, who was declared missing by family members three days after a massive explosion rocked Abule-Ado, a community in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The Nation reported that schools in North Central and North West and Lagos state have been closed, while places of worship advised to shelve congregational service as a major step to curtail the spread of COVID-19.