Nigerian press agog with removal of state governor, declaration of security outfit illegal

The Nigerian press is awash with the Supreme Court’s judgment which ousted the governor of Imo state as well as the declaration as illegal, the South West regional security outfit, `Amotekun’.The Nation newspaper screams that barely seven months and 13 days in office, the Imo State Governor, Mr. Emeka Iheadioha, was sacked on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return from him and give it to Hope Uzodinma, who is to be sworn in immediately.

This Day said the Supreme Court in a unanimous judgment sacked Mr. Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as governor of Imo State because he did not win majority of the votes cast in the March 9 governorship election.

The Daily Trust reported that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has declared the recently launched southwest security outfit, codenamed “Amotekun”, illegal.

The Punch quoting the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said that President Muhammadu Buhari could inaugurate the Lagos-Ibadan railway in May.

Channels Television, quoting President Buhari, said that the Federal Government was ready to engage more qualified teachers to increase the teacher-to-pupil ratio in the country.

The President said this on Tuesday in Abuja when he received the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT).

The Leadership said as the National Assembly prepares to resume legislative activities for the year 2020, there is an indication that the House of Representatives will amongst other issues focus on the review of the 1999 constitution (as amended) and the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

The Sun said that electricity consumers have hailed the decision of the House of Representatives Committee on Power directing the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to suspend its planned electricity tariff increase.

The Guardian said that barring unforeseen circumstances, the Federal Government is hopeful that the Ajaokuta Steel Mill will become operational by 2022, after many decades of inactivity and over $6 billion in investment.