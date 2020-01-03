Nigerian press agog with repel of terrorists, detention of ex-justice minister

The repel of Boko Haram terrorists that attack part of Adamawa state and the court’s order for detention of former Attorney General and Minister of Justice are some of the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers on Friday.The Daily Trust and many other newspapers confirmed that the military has repelled an attack on Michika town in Adamawa State in northern Nigeria by Boko Haram insurgents.

The residents said that the militants on a Toyota Hilux and several motorcycles stormed Michika town through Kappa village at around 6 pm had a fierce encounter with the Nigerian soldiers which lasted for two hours.

The Nation said that fresh order to detain former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Mohammed Bello Adoke for additional 14 days has been secured by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-graft agency said the order was given by Justice A.O. Musa of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Abuja, following its application.

This Day said that a member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has cautioned Nigeria against allowing itself to be stampeded into making precipitated decisions on joining ‘Eco,’ the proposed single currency for West African countries.

The Guardian said that the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was constitutionally right in detaining the convener of the #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, and former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) amid court orders.

Channels Television said that the Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested the last suspect and the alleged mastermind of the foiled robbery in the Mpape area of Abuja.

The suspect, who is identified as Ernest Ewim, was picked up from his hide-out in Katampe, a suburb in the nation’s capital.

The Punch reported that no fewer than 15 states have yet to conclude negotiations on the new minimum wage two days after the deadline the organised labour gave governors to sign agreements with their workers.

The Sun reported that the Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has reassured aviation stakeholders that the rehabilitation of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, would be completed before April.