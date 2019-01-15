International › APA

Happening now

Nigerian press agog with retirement of police boss, trial of Chief Justice

Published on 15.01.2019 at 09h21 by APA News

The retirement of Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police and the controversy surrounding the trial of Chief Justice of the Federation are the trending stories in newspapers on Tuesday.Sun said that as Inspector Gneral of  Police Ibrahim Idris clocks the retirement age of 60, there are  indications that President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday name AIG  Abubakar Adamu Mohammed from Nasarawa State as his replacement  in acting capacity.

Punch said the Inspector-General of  Police, Ibrahim Idris, is expected to retire from the Nigeria Police  Force today (Monday), having clocked the mandatory retirement age of 60.

But there had been speculations that his  tenure might be extended by the presidency, which seemed to think that  his removal might affect the security preparations for the 2019 general  elections.

Leadership said that Nigeria’s judicial  system has witnessed a landmark case as the Code of Conduct Tribunal  (CCT) initiated the trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice  Walter Onnoghen, over alleged constitutional  breaches on asset declaration.

ThisDay reported that the much advertised  arraignment of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter  Onnoghen, for alleged non-declaration of assets did not happen as the  CJN stayed away in protest, challenging the jurisdiction  of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) to try him.

Guardian reported that the Acting General  Officer Commanding (GOC) of 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Brigadier  General Abdulmalik Biu, has announced the commencement of Operation  Python Dance III in Borno and Yobe states to provide  adequate security for next month’s general elections.

Vanguard said Nigeria Employers’  Consultative Association, NECA, has, expressed fears over Nigeria’s  mounting debt burdens, following the release of third quarter report of  Debt Management Office, DMO, and 2019 budget assumptions.

Nation said collation officers will be  barred from making or receiving telephone calls during ballot collation,  the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) alerted.

Tribune reported ruling All Progressives  Congress, (APC) has allegation that there had been connivance between  the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and a certain section of the Nigerian Bar Association, ( NBA) to undermine the fight against corruption in the country.

