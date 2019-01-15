Nigerian press agog with retirement of police boss, trial of Chief Justice

The retirement of Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police and the controversy surrounding the trial of Chief Justice of the Federation are the trending stories in newspapers on Tuesday.Sun said that as Inspector Gneral of Police Ibrahim Idris clocks the retirement age of 60, there are indications that President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday name AIG Abubakar Adamu Mohammed from Nasarawa State as his replacement in acting capacity.

Punch said the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, is expected to retire from the Nigeria Police Force today (Monday), having clocked the mandatory retirement age of 60.

But there had been speculations that his tenure might be extended by the presidency, which seemed to think that his removal might affect the security preparations for the 2019 general elections.

Leadership said that Nigeria’s judicial system has witnessed a landmark case as the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) initiated the trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, over alleged constitutional breaches on asset declaration.

ThisDay reported that the much advertised arraignment of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, for alleged non-declaration of assets did not happen as the CJN stayed away in protest, challenging the jurisdiction of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) to try him.

Guardian reported that the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Biu, has announced the commencement of Operation Python Dance III in Borno and Yobe states to provide adequate security for next month’s general elections.

Vanguard said Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, has, expressed fears over Nigeria’s mounting debt burdens, following the release of third quarter report of Debt Management Office, DMO, and 2019 budget assumptions.

Nation said collation officers will be barred from making or receiving telephone calls during ballot collation, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) alerted.

Tribune reported ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) has allegation that there had been connivance between the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and a certain section of the Nigerian Bar Association, ( NBA) to undermine the fight against corruption in the country.