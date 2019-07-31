Nigerian press agog with Senate’s confirmation of ministers, 2023 presidential successor

The confirmation of the 43 ministerial nominees by the Senate and President Muhammadu Buhari’s denial of planning a successor for 2013 are some of the leading stories in Nigerian press on Wednesday.Channels Television reported that the Senate has confirmed all 43 ministerial nominees sent in by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday last week.

The confirmation followed the conclusion of the hearing conducted by the upper chamber on Tuesday, after a week-long screening process.

The Sun said that following the completion of the screening and clearing of 43 ministerial nominees forwarded by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Senate, work has now commenced to assign portfolio to them.

Buhari, last week, forwarded the names of 43 ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation as ministers.

The Guardian quoted President Buhari as saying that he has no plan whatsoever to groom a successor for the 2023 presidential election.

The president stated while reacting to one of the requests made by the members of progressives in academics, who visited him at the State House.

The Nation reported that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar of felony, saying the PDP Presidential candidate has been carrying himself as an alternative President.

The party reminded the former Vice President that the Nigerian constitution was clear on how to deal with criminalities, saying the present government will not be found wanting where it is required to take decisive actions.

It also reported that the Nigerian oil tycoon, Femi Otedola, on Tuesday fulfilled his promise of $25,000 to the Super Eagles for the only goal they scored against Algeria in the semi-final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Daily Trust said that eminent Nigerians arose from a 2-day roundtable meeting on Tuesday in Minna, Niger state with a call on the federal government to adopt dialogue in conflict management rather than over reliance on the military.

ThisDay reported that the Senate on Tuesday proceeded on a two-month annual vacation and adjourned plenary till September 24.