Nigerian press agog with stalemate on new national wage, South Africa’s apology

The failure by federal government and unions to reach an agreement on the new national minimum wage and the apology by South Africa to Nigeria over xenophobic attacks are the trending stories in the press on Tuesday.The Sun reported that the Federal Government and the orgnaised labour again failed to reach an agreement on consequential adjustment on the $90 (N30,000) minimum wage. The workers have threatened industrial action over discrepancies in the national minimum wage implementation.

The Guardian reported also that the meeting of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) and the Federal Government deadlocked again as they failed to agree over relativity and consequential.

The newspaper also reported that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday apologised to Nigeria for the xenophobic attacks on its citizens. The apology was tendered to President Muhammadu Buhari in the State House, Abuja, by the two special envoys.

Channels TV reported that Buhari received the South Africa’s Special Envoy, Mr. Jeff Radebe, on Monday at the Presidential Villa and extended appreciation to President Ramaphosa “for coming to explain to us what happened in South Africa recently, leading to killing and displacement of foreigners”.

The Punch said that hindered by poor conditions of Nigeria’s healthcare, bad remuneration and deteriorating hospital facilities, many medical doctors are abandoning the country for greener pastures abroad.

The Punch’s investigations revealed that although the exodus of doctors was not new, it had been on the increase in the last two years with countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait as their destinations.

ThisDay said the federal government on Monday ruled out revising upward the $55 per barrel oil price benchmark adopted for the 2020 budget despite a spike in the value of the commodity in the global market in the aftermath of Saturday’s drone attacks on Saudi Arabia oil facility that wiped out about five percent of global supplies.

The Daily Trust said President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday replaced the Economic Management Team (EMT) headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with an Economic Advisory Council (EAC) under the chairmanship of Prof. Doyin Salami.