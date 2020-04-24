Nigerian press agog with start of Ramadan, Sovereign Wealth Fund, COVID-19 cases

The commencement of Ramadan, Nigeria’s draw from Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) to supplement drop in revenue and the increasing cases of COVID-19 are some of the trending stories in the Nigerian press on Friday.The Daily Trust reported that this year’s Ramadan begins today, quoting the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

This Day said that Nigeria and some other countries, including Norway, Iran and other oil-producing countries have resorted to drawing down on savings in their sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) to help mitigate the impact of the global slump in crude oil prices largely induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nation newspaper said that Nigeria has started discussion with other African countries on the definitive steps to be taken on the maltreatment of their citizens in China.

Channels Television said that Nigeria on Thursday recorded 108 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the country’s total infections to 981, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Punch quoted the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, that about 40 health workers in the country have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Leadership said that cases of persons who have tested positive for coronavirus but have refused to report at the accredited isolation centres for treatment have emerged, suggesting an increasing proportion of community transmission of the virus in the country.

The Sun reported that the Shippers Association Lagos State (SALS) said that shippers lost over N5 trillion in one month due to the Coronavirus pandemic, that forced businesses, banks, offices and factories to shut down.

The Guardian reported that Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has banned reporters from the Adamawa State Government House, Yola for fear of infesting the employees with the dreaded coronavirus.

…