Nigerian press agog with stimulus package, appointment of Court of Appeal President

The decision to expand government’s stimulus package, new covid-19 cases and the arrest of suspected killers of a seminarian and the appointment of the Court of Appeal’s President are some of the leading stories in the Nigerian press on Monday.This Day said that the federal government was considering reviewing upwards the proposed $1.4 billion (N500 billion) economic stimulus package meant to cushion the debilitating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides, the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo-led Economic Sustainability Committee is also putting forward another proposal for a gradual relaxation of the current lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun States in order to ease economic activities grounded.

The Nation said Nigeria has recorded 91 new cases of COVID-19 as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported a national peak figure of 1273 cases with 40 deaths and 239 discharged.

The Daily Trust said Kano State government has finally responded to the people’s agitations and concern over reported mass deaths of people in the state.

The state government has begun verbal autopsy to ascertain the possible causes of the deaths so that the authorities can take necessary measures to tackle the problem.

Channels Television said President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday got updates on the latest health developments in the country. He was briefed by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, and Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu.

The Punch said that the Lagos State Police Command has arrested and charged 620 persons, including 39 strippers and revellers at a nightclub, for violating the lockdown directive to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease in the state.

The Leadership reported that the National Judicial Council (NJC) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as the substantive president of the Court of Appeal.

Justice Dongban-Mensem is currently serving as the acting president of the appellate court.

The Sun said the House of Representatives is scheduled to resume plenary on Tuesday after a five-week break.

The Guardian reported the controversy surrounding the bags of rice the Federal Government donated to the states in the South West as the debate on whether the rice is fit for human consumption, partially fit, or totally unfit goes on.

It also reported that the police have arrested the suspected killers of Michael Nnadi, of the Good Shepherd Major Seminary in Chikun Council of Kaduna State.

On January 9, 2020, a criminal gang had stormed the Catholic seminary and kidnapped four young men. After collecting ransom, they murdered one of them and released the remaining three on January 31.