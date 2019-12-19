Nigerian Press agog with Supreme Court’s ruling on election of governors

Nigeria’s Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the elections of eight governors, making the judgment the most trending news item in the Nigerian press on Thursday.The Nation newspaper reported that there was jubilation as the Supreme Court affirmed the election victories of governors in eight states.

The states are Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Aminu Masari (Katsina) Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom).

Virtually all the major newspapers went to town with the judgment, including another story on rail transportation.

The Daily Trust reported that the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, stated that the Ibadan-Kano rail project would start in January 2020 as the Nigerian Government expects the China Exim Bank to approve the loan for the contract.

ThisDay reported that Nigeria has made another breakthrough in its efforts to unravel the alleged fraud in the Gas Supply and Processing Agreement (GSPA) that has pitted the federal government against a British Virgin Island company, Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) Limited, which has won $9.6 billion in arbitral award.

The court ordered the arrest of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company to account for the circumstances that led to the $9.6 billion award.

The Guardian reported that the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has declared that Ogoni people are undeterred by the deployment of 5,000 soldiers for the resumption of oil exploration in the area.

The Punch reported that the Nigeria Football Federation has earmarked $193 million (N7.5bn) as total expenditure of the federation in the coming year, Sports Extra reported.

The Sun and virtually all the media outfits reported that Donald Trump on Wednesday became the third U.S. President to be impeached as the House of Representatives formally charged him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in a historic step that will inflame partisan tensions across a deeply divided America.

Channels Television reported that the Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, has said that the renovation of the National Assembly complex is long overdue, 20 years after it was built in 1999.