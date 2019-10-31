Nigerian press agog with Supreme Court’s ruling on Presidential election

The Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss the petition filed by the opposition challenging the election of President Muhamamadu Buhari in the February 23, 2019 election is the trending story in the Nigerian press on Thursday.ChannelsTV and many media outfits screamed the decision of the unanimous decision of the seven-member panel of the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

According to the Channels Television, the Court dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the presidential election of February 23, 2019.

It said that seven-man panel was led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad.

The Guardian reported that President Buhari welcomed the ruling and said that Nigeria must move on.

Also the 72-year-old Atiku Abubakar, a former ally of the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, described the judgment as a part of the “challenges” Nigeria must survive.

The Sun reported that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved money for the supply of one mobile security scanner at the Lagos Port Complex.

The Nation reported that an Ikeja High Court has ordered the Lagos State House of Assembly to maintain status quo in the ongoing investigation of former Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

ThisDay said the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) has concluded arrangements to auction 53 vehicles that were impounded for various traffic offences.

While 31 vehicles were impounded and forfeited to the state for illegally plying one way, 22 others were those that were seized and abandoned for over six months at the taskforce’s yard.

The Daily Trust reported that Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sent an open letter to the US President Donald Trump, asking him to instruct the US Secretary of State and US Ambassador in Nigeria to temporarily ban Nigerian state governors from entering the U.S.

SERAP wants the ban on the governors and other senior public officials, who are misusing the criminal justice system to jail journalists, bloggers and activists.