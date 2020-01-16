Nigerian press agog with swearing-in of new governor, controversy over regional

The swearing-in of Senator Hope Uzodinma as new governor of Imo State and the controversy over the inauguration of the new regional security outfit for South West region of the country are some of the trending stories in the Nigerian press on Thursday.The Daily Trust and many other newspapers reported that Senator Hope Uzodinma was on Wednesday sworn-in as the new governor of Imo State.

His inauguration followed his victory at the Supreme Court and the sack of the former governor, Mr. Emeka Ihedioha, by the apex court.

The Nation newspaper said that the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, came under severe criticisms on Wednesday for declaring illegal the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), codenamed Operation Amotekun.

The Punch reported that the South-West governors will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over the Federal Government’s declaration of the Western Nigeria Security outfit, Operation Amotekun, as illegal.

This Day said that a cross-section of governors have called on Nigerians, including corporate and non-governmental organisations in the country to support the families of soldiers, who fought and died for the corporate existence of the country.

Channels Television said that at least six people have been killed and five others injured following an attack on the convoy of the Emir of Potiskum in Yobe State, Alhaji Umaru Bubaram, by gunmen along the Kaduna-Zaria expressway in Kaduna State.

The Leadership reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reinstated its readiness to invest in Nigeria’s petroleum sector and to facilitate high level bilateral opportunities to deepen the cooperation between both countries.

The Guardian said that as early as 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, there was a traffic advisory that warned motorists about the logjam on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.