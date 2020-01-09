Nigerian press agog with World Bank’s forecast of economic growth, faith of

The World Bank’s prediction of Nigeria’s economic growth in 2020 and the Supreme Court’s final ruling on the election of some governors are some of the most trending stories in the Nigerian press on Thursday.The Nation newspaper quoted the World Bank report that the Nigerian economy will grow by 2.1 percent for three consecutive years covering 2020, 2021 and 2023.

The report, which also showed that Kenya would record six percent growth during the same period; puts global economic growth at 2.5 percent.

The Leadership also reported that the Nigeria Economy is expected to grow by 2.1 percent in 2020, while the South African economy is projected to grow at 0.9 percent this year as the World Bank in its latest report forecast a 2.5 percent rise in global economic growth.

The Guardian reported that flight services across international and local operations are fast being marred by poor visibility and inadequate technology that impede safe operations at some of the airports nationwide.

Channels Television said the Supreme Court has affirmed that the election of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

The Daily Trust said that the Supreme Court has upheld the elections of governors of Abia, Delta, Niger and Taraba states in the March 9, 2019 governorship polls while seven other governors await the determination of appeals challenging their elections.

The Sun newspaper said that no fewer than 12 passengers died in a ghastly motor accident that occurred in a village in Kano State at about 10.30am yesterday.

This Day said suspected bandits have kidnapped four officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.