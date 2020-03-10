Nigerian press awash with removal of Emir of Kano, second case of COVID-19

The dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammdu Sanusi, and the enthronement of a new Emir in the ancient highly populated state is the most trending stories in the Nigerian press on Tuesday.The official announcement of the second case of Coronavirus in the country also attracted media attention on Tuesday.

The Daily Trust screamed that Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the new Emir of Kano hours after dethroning Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The dethroned emir was reportedly sent to Nasarawa State on exile.

This Day said that the dethronement and banishment of the former Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II by the Government of Kano State, raises legal and constitutional issues, pitting old traditions and military era scenarios against Nigeria’s modern 1999 Constitution.

The Punch said that the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, on Monday, confirmed a second case of coronavirus in the country.

The newspaper added that the Nigerian Government has moved to stop the spread of the disease as the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), set has up a 12-man Presidential Task Force for the Control of Coronavirus-19.

Channels Television said President Muhammadu Buhari has set up a committee with a mandate to make a quick assessment of the impact of coronavirus on the Nigerian economy.

The Leadership said that the Nigerian government’s plan to generate N2 trillion from the maritime industry is being threatened by the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19), which has spread across continents, claiming thousands of lives.

The Guardian said that with cost of governance remaining high and slump in revenue subsisting due to the volatility of oil prices at the international market, the Nigerian Government, yesterday, announced plans to cut its 2020 budget.