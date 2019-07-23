Nigerian press awash with Shiites’ protest, killing of police chief

The violent protest by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) in which a Deputy Commissioner of Police and a few others were killed is the most trending story in the Nigerian press on Tuesday.The Guardian screamed that a fresh protest against the continued detention of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, claimed the life of a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Umar Usman.

Usman was struck with a sharp object while trying to pacify the protesters. The police chief, who was in charge of operations at the Federal Territory Police Command was taken to a hospital where he eventually died.

The Punch reported that a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usman Umar, in charge of Operations at the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, was reportedly shot dead after a protest by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, known as Shi’ites, in Abuja on Monday turned violent.

The newspaper reported that two of the protesters were killed, while a member of the National Youth Service Corps reporting for Channels TV was hit by a stray bullet as many more were injured during alleged exchange of fire between the sect and security forces.

ChannelsTV said the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the activities of the members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

It reported that the President directed the IGP to provide security for every Nigerian.

The Nation said The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) popularly branded as Shiites group has alleged that 11 of its members were killed in a clash with the police in Abuja. It also claimed that 30 others were injured in the fracas.

The Sun said President Buhari has condoled with the victims of banditry and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Goronyo Local Governemnt of Government of Sokoto State.

He renewed his pledge to do everything humanly possible to tackle insecurity in various parts of the country.

The Daily Trust reported that bandits have killed many people during an attack on Zango village in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State on Sunday night.

Many houses, vehicles and shops were also said to have been destroyed and a number of animals rustled.

ThisDay said President Muhammadu Buhari and the global Chief Executive Officer of a German company, Siemens AG, Joe Kaeser, yesterday signed an agreement to nearly triple Nigeria’s electricity generation from the average 4,000 megawatts to 11,000 megawatts in 2023.