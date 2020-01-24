Nigerian press awash with spread of Lassa fever, collapse of power sector

Published on 24.01.2020 at 09h21 by APA News

The collapse of the power sector and the spread of Lassa fever and the death toll

are some of the trending stories in the Nigerian press on Friday.The Leadership newspaper reported that the National Economic Council (NEC), which

comprises top officials of the federal and the 36 states of the federation, has posted a

damning verdict on the Nigerian power sector.

In no mistaken words, NEC, which met in Abuja, declared that the country’s entire power

sector had collapsed and called for steps to revive it.

The Guardian also reported that Nigeria’s power generation companies (GenCos) in the past

five years lost a whopping N1.2 trillion to poor capacity utilisation and the country’s inability

to transport over 21,184.62 megawatts of electricity to end users.

The Nation newspaper screamed that the death toll in the Lassa fever outbreak across

the country hits 38 on Thursday as more cases were breaking out.

ThisDay said the federal government has rejected Nigeria’s rating as the fourth most corrupt

country in West Africa based on the 2019 corruption perception index compiled by the

Transparency International (TI).

The Daily Trust said the Federal Government has stopped the payment of salaries of higher

institutions’ lecturers yet to enroll in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information

System.

The Punch is excited that the Federal Government and the governors of the South-West

states have reached a middle ground on the controversial security outfit, Operation

Amotekun, as both settled for a legal “framework”.

Channels Television reported that President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria

from the UK-Africa Investment Summit 2020 in London.

The Sun said that the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, stated that the rehabilitation of the

Akanu Ibiam Airport, Enugu, would be completed and reopened for flight operations

before Easter.