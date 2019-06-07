Nigerian press focuses of revocation of license of AIT/Ray Power

The suspension of the license of the African Independent Television and RayPower Radio station by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) dominates the headlines of Nigerian newspapers on Friday.The Vanguard reported that the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Thursday suspended the operating license of the Daar Communications PLC, operator of AIT and Ray Power.

According to the report, the Director General of the NBC, Dr. Modibbo Kawu, said the decision was based on the violation of the broadcasting code by the stations which is backed by the provisions of Section 10 of the Third Schedule of the NBC Act Cap N11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Apart from violating broadcasting code, he said the decision was also taken for the failure of the broadcast stations to pay their license fees as when due, even persistent warning to the company to toe the line of caution.

The newspaper also reported that the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has condemned the suspension of the licences of the African Independent Television (AIT) and Ray Power by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and demanded its reversal.

The NGE appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, to use his good offices to call the NBC to order to revoke the suspension.

The Punch said that the Imo State Police has confirmed the death of three persons, who were killed when an ordnance UXO exploded at a dumpsite.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, the incident happened at Eziorsu community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo state in south-eastern Nigeria. The police said that the deceased were at a scrap site in the area when one of the victims while beating a scrap iron in order to compress it, triggered the ordnance.

The Leadership said that the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has revoked five Oil Mining Licences (OML) and one Oil Prospecting Licence (OPL) belonging to five companies.

In a public notice issued on Thursday by the regulatory body, the revocation was based on a presidential directive to “recover legacy debts” owed by the companies operating the licences. The five companies affected are: Pan Ocean Oil Corporation (OML 98); Allied Energy Resources Nigeria (OML 120 and 121); Express Petroleum and Gas Company (OML 108); Cavendish Petroleum Nigeria (OML 110) and Summit Oil International (OPL 206) Summit Oil is owned by the family of late Chief M.K.O. Abiola.

The Guardian reported that the President of the Confederation of African Football Ahmad Ahmad has been released without charges.

The CAF president was arrested in a Paris hotel by French police on Thursday morning.

According to Jeune Afrique, Ahmad was picked up around 8:30 am at the Berri Hotel in Paris, by the services of the Central Office for the fight against corruption and financial and fiscal offences (Oclif).

It said the arrest may be related to the alleged misappropriation and corruption involving French company, Tactical Steel.

ThisDay newspaper reported that the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has advised the Nigerian government to be careful in its plan to concession the nation’s airports, saying the objective of having modern infrastructure at the airports may not be realised if the facilities are given out to wrong investors and on wrong terms.

The report said that the Director General and CEO of IATA, Alexandra de Juniac, gave the warning in Seoul, South Korea, during the 75th Annual General Meeting of IATA.