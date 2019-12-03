Nigerian press focuses on 10,000 police recruitment, World Bank’s alarm on poverty

The court’s ruling in favour of recruitment of 10,000 police personnel and warning by the World Bank on impending poverty are some of the trending stories in Nigerian press on Tuesday.The Sun reported that the Federal High Court on Monday dismissed the suit of the Police Service Commission (PSC), challenging the power of Muhammad Adamu, Inspector-General (IGP), to recruit 10, 000 police officers.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, who delivered the judgment, held that the PSC’s suit lacked merit.

The Nation screamed that the World Bank has raised the alarm that, as Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) declines, poverty will be on the increase.

The Daily Trust said that the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have discovered and busted a building where suspected internet fraudsters use as training outpost for potential cyber criminals on Essien Essien Street, Ikot Ibiok village, Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The EFCC said about 23 suspected internet fraudsters were arrested during the operations which took place on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

ThisDay said a South African police constable, Mr. Austin Luciano Reynold, who was found guilty of murder of a Nigerian, Mr. Ebuka Okoli, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The court sentenced Reynold three days after he was pronounced guilty of all four charges preferred against him — one charge of murder and three charges of robbery.

The Guardian reported that Nigeria’s broadband penetration leaped by 2.47 percent between September and October with new 4.71 million subscribers, up from 67.5 million in September to 72.3 million in October, which moved penetration from 35.4 to 37.87 percent.

ChannelsTV reported that the Federal Government has revealed that over 50 percent of filling stations located along the Magama Jibia/Niger border owned by foreigners are set up solely for the purpose of smuggling petroleum products.

The Punch said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday secured an order of the Federal High Court in Lagos for the forfeiture of two houses in Ilorin, Kwara State, belonging to former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.