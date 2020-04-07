Nigerian press focuses on $150m fund, conviction of actress over COVID-19

The approval of $150 million stabilisation fund and the conviction of a popular actress and her husband for breaking social distances order are some of the trending stories in the Nigerian press on Tuesday.Channels Television reported that the Federal Government has announced the approval of $150 million stabilisation fund to meet the shortfalls in monthly allocations to the three tiers of government.

The Nation said that the Ogba Chief Magistrates’ Court has convicted Nollywood multiple award winning actress, Funke Akindele and her husband, a music crooner and producer, Abdul Rasheed Bello for breaking the order on social distancing caused by their birthday party.

The Punch said that Lagos State Government has sent no fewer than 67 persons, who wanted to enter the country through the Seme border into quarantine.

The Punch said that security agencies at the border town on Sunday detained the 67 persons, who were coming from Togo.

The Sun reported that the United Nations (UN) mission in Nigeria through its Basket Fund has made available over $2 million for the procurement of essential medical supplies to support Nigeria in containing COVID-19.

This Day reported that Sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest oil producers, Nigeria and Angola, alone could lose US$65 billion in income this year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, quoting an African Union (AU) study.

The Leadership newspaper quoting the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, as declaring an end to fuel subsidy and that the corporation will no longer subsidise pump price of petrol.