Nigerian press focuses on $5.18bn oil earning, inter-state lockdown

The earning of $5.18 billion from oil export and the decision by the 36 governors to ban inter-state movement to contain the spread of coronavirus are some of the leading stories in Nigerian press on Thursday.This Day reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said that the country exported oil and gas worth about $5.18 billion from January 2019 to January 2020.

It added that Nigeria also recorded crude oil and gas export sales revenue of $434.85 million in January 2020, alone, an increase of 94.30 percent from the December 2019 figures.

The Nation newspaper and many other newspapers reported that governors have endorsed a two-week inter-state lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The Daily Trust quoted the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control as saying that President Muhamadu Buhari would make some very difficult decisions next week about the lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Punch said that 72 Nigerians awaiting evacuation in Guangzhou city, Guangdong Province of China have tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

Channels Television said that Nigerian Government has finalized arrangement for the release of 60 out of the 73 Nigerians imprisoned in Tanzania.

The Leadership said that five states of the federation have complied with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to decongest prisons across the country by releasing inmates, deserving national pardon.

The Sun reported that Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has banned the correspondents of The Sun newspaper, Chijioke Agwu, and the Vanguard Newspaper reporter, Peter Okutu, from entering the state Government House and any government facilities in the state.

The Guardian said that state governors in the North have begun deporting students of the Almajiri educational system as the region battles growing cases of COVID-19.