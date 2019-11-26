Nigerian press focuses on $5.36b pumped into economy, Benin, Niger border

The injection of $5.36 billion into the economy in the third quarter of 2019 and the accusation that Benin and Niger have not met conditions for the re-opening of the borders are some of the leading stories in the Nigerian press on Tuesday.The Nation quoting the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that the total value of capital injected into the Nigerian economy in the third quarter of this year stood at $5.36 billion.

The figure represents a decrease of -7.78 percent compared to second quarter of 2019 and 87.99 percent increase compared to the third quarter of 2018.

The Sun said the Nigerian Government has reported that the circumvention of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Protocol on Transit of Goods by neighbouring countries was responsible for the closure of the nation’s borders.

The Punch said the Nigerian Government on Monday said that seizures made by security agents at the country’s land borders indicated that the Republics of Benin and Niger were not addressing issues that led to the border closure.

ChannelsTV said President Muhammadu Buhari has called on judicial officers to work towards the creation of special courts to assist in the speedy administration and dispensation of justice in the country.

He spoke on Monday in Abuja at the opening ceremony of the 2019 biennial All Nigeria Judges Conference of Superior Courts.

The Guardian said the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has already disbursed $15 billion out of the $25 billion it committed in support of intra-African trade, under its current five-year strategic plan.

ThisDay reported that there are mounting concerns over the constitutionality of appointment of Commissioners of Police (CPs) to the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

While some states have more than three CPs heading state police commands, many others have none contrary to the provision of Section 14 (3) of the Constitution as amended, which forbids domination of one section of the country by the other.

The Daily Trust said the faceoff between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) may not be resolved any time soon as the lecturers yesterday refused to enroll in the Integrated Payment and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).