Nigerian press focuses on attacks on government for poor handling of protests, others

The attacks on the Presidency from former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka over Tuesday’s shooting of ENDSARS protesters by the Nigerian Army in Lagos and the commando-like invasion of the headquarters of The Nation newspaper by armed men are the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers on Thursday.The Guardian reports that the Presidency, yesterday, came under attack from former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka over Tuesday’s shooting of ENDSARS protesters by the Nigerian Army at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos.

It added that the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) said it had already dragged President Mohammad Buhari’s government and the military before the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the matter.

According to the report, scores of protesters were killed as shooters believed to be officers of the Nigerian military opened fire on hundreds of youths keeping vigil at the Lekki tollgate to demand an end to police brutality.

Many were also wounded. Still on rampage over the killing, irate youths, yesterday, embarked on massive destruction of national and state-owned assets across the country.

The worst hit was Lagos, which lost a handful of assets, including some newly commissioned state-owned bus terminals, some media outfits and at least two more police stations. Governor Sanwo-Olu’s family house was also attacked.

Obasanjo, in a statement, blamed Buhari for the killing of #EndSARS protesters. He insisted that Buhari and his “lieutenants” did not exhaust all opportunities for dialogue with the protesters before resorting to use of force.

The former President said it was regrettable that Buhari used brute force to further anger the youths.

The Nation reports that armed men on Wednesday set headquarters of Vintage Press Limited, publishers of The Nation newspaper ablaze after a commando-like invasion.

A statement by the management signed by the Editor, The Nation, Mr. Adeniyi Adesina, said the invaders “kicked their way into the premises after scaring away security men on duty, brandishing their sophisticated guns.

“They poured petrol on the frontage of the building and set fire to it.

“Some of the vehicles parked within the premises were set ablaze, others vandalised.”

It added: “Many boys came thereafter and swooped on the office, looting everything they could lay their hands on.

“These include desktop computers, laptops, air conditioners and other office equipment.

The newspaper also says that the Presidency has appealed for calm and understanding from #EndSARS protesters across the country over the recent crisis that marked the protests.

It also assured of the President’s commitment to the full implementation of the demanded reform of the Nigeria Police Force.

In a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Buhari, Mr. Femi Adesina, the Presidency observed not less than 13 states across the country had started the process towards fulfilling demands of the protesters by setting up the prescribed judicial commissions of inquiry into police brutality.

It also recalled some of the steps and policies so far initiated and signed off on by President Buhari, which include the Bill establishing the Police Trust Fund in 2019 and the increment to police salaries and personnel budget in 2018.

“The Presidency appeals for understanding and calm across the nation, as the implementation of the reforms gathers pace at Federal and State levels,” the statement said.

The Sun says that contrary to speculations on the social media that Nigerian airspace has been shut with foreign airlines allegedly turned back, the managers of the nation’s aviation agencies have said the country’s airspace remains open despite the escalated crisis in states like Lagos.

There were unsubstantiated reports that the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) shut the airspace and foreign airlines were forced to land in neigbouring Africa countries like Lome and Cotonou as a result. But reliable sources in two of the agency refuted the reports, saying any airline that chose to divert its flight to any other country did so on its own volition. The sources said that despite the curfew imposed by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, after amateur videos emerged showing soldiers shooting at unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll gate, the country’s skies have remained open to international flights.

The Notice To Airmen (NOTAM) sent by NAMA for October 20, 2020 and signed by Alli Dele, which was seen by Daily Sun, stated that despite the curfew imposed in Lagos due to demonstrations, adequate contingency arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of aircraft landing, taking off and overflying the Nigerian airspace.

The Punch reports that National assets and operations at the Nigerian Ports Authority, including the Onne oil and gas free zone in Eleme local government area of Rivers State, are under threat following two days of protest by youths in the area over alleged marginalisation by the companies there.

The Onne youths who began their protests on Monday had blocked the entrance of the free zone for two days, expressing dismay that despite hosting over 50 companies, the people have no jobs, while the area remains underdeveloped.

Scores of them who spoke to journalists said the NPA, Onne Ports, which houses the Federal Ocean Terminal have not impacted on their lives despite operating on their land for decades.

The youths said they were part of the ongoing protest against police brutality and an end to bad governance, even as they demanded a separate local government from Eleme.

They said Onne given its landmass, population and resources was viable enough to have a separate local government and called on the government to look into it. One of them said, “We are not only saying EndSARS, we are also saying no to marginalization; no to unemployment.