Nigerian press focuses on automated voting system of electoral commission, others

The adoption of the automated voting system by the Nigerian electoral commission and the rejection of the suspension of the new electricity tariffs by the organized labour are the trending stories in the Nigerian newspapers on Tuesday.ThisDay reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced replacing manual voting with automated voting system, as part of the efforts to migrate fully to electronic voting as soon as enabling legislation is put in place.

The National Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, assured Nigerians that the commission has taken another decisive step towards the full automation of the electoral process.

According to him, INEC has invited 40 manufacturers of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) around the world to practically demonstrate how the machines could work, preparatory to full migration.

Yakubu said due to the deployment of the election technology, the commission can now upload real-time, election results for public view.

The newspaper says that the representatives of Nigeria’s Organised Private Sector (OPS), namely: Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), have kicked against any move that would lead to the reversal of the new electricity tariffs, and fuel price announced by the federal government as part of its measures to deregulate the power and energy sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The OPS also commended the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Unions Congress (TUC) for suspending by two weeks the labour strike they planned against the increase in tariffs in order to enable negations and peaceful settlement of the conflicts without disrupting economic activities.

It advised the labour unions to negotiate and secure palliative that would cushion the temporary effects of the deregulation policies on the masses.

Following the threat by the organised labour to organise a mass action, the federal government and the labour unions had resolved to suspend the implementation of the new electricity tariffs for two weeks to enable a committee set up by both parties to study the issue.

After a marathon meeting that ended in the early morning of yesterday, the organised labour suspended its planned nationwide industrial action for two weeks.

The Punch reports that power distribution companies said on Monday that they had not received any directive from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission on tariff suspension.

The Discos are confused about the decision of the Federal Government and labour unions as regards the reversal of the hike in electricity tariff, investigation has shown.

Senior officials of power distribution companies said on Monday that they were awaiting the NERC to come up with a new tariff plan to be implemented within the two weeks as agreed by the Federal Government and labour unions.

It was also gathered that up till 7pm on Monday, no order had been released by the NERC to Discos as touching the matter. It was also gathered that the Discos told the regulator that it would take three to four days for them to change their billing/vending platforms and revert to the old tariffs.

The newspaper says that the Federal Government on Monday said its interventions in the rice value chain led to an increase in rice production in Nigeria by 1.2 million metric tonnes within three years.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Shehuri, said this while assessing the Federal Government rice farms/mills in Omor and Umerum at Ayamelum Local Government Area, Anambra State, under the Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Programme-1.

Shehuri also stated that government would revitalise its rice farm in Anambra to boost rice production, create jobs and improve the living standard of people in the state and the region.

He was quoted in a statement issued in Abuja by the agriculture ministry’s Chief Information Officer, Ezeaja Ikemefuna, as saying, “The present administration has provided various interventions to promote investment in the rice sector.

The Sun says that the Federal Government is considering granting import duty waivers on importation of both old and new vessels as part of efforts to promote shipping in Nigeria amid COVID-19.

The decision to grant the duty waivers and tax holidays was to stimulate investment and boost activities in the maritime industry, amid the downturn induced by COVID-19.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, who conveyed the Ministry of Transportation’s position to the Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, in Abuja, reiterated the commitment of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, towards ensuring the growth of maritime in Nigeria.

He said many governments around the globe had introduced massive tax reduction or elimination to spur activities in key sectors and rev up their economies during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Guardian reports that the Nigerian Government has concluded arrangements to share about N300million under the National Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) Survival Funds scheme to about 333,000 artisans and transporters, as part of measures to commemorate Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary on October 1st.

The government named target beneficiaries of the scheme include mechanics, taxi drivers, hairdressers, keke NAPEP riders, Okada riders, plumbers, electricians among others.

It said the beneficiaries are to be drawn from 12 states, including Lagos, Bauchi, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau, Borno, Ekiti, Anambra, Abia, Kogi, Ondo, and the FCT respectively for this first phase of the scheme. The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, made this known in Abuja, while briefing journalists on the government’s preparation for the anniversary.

Katagum, who is also the Chairperson, Steering Committee of the Scheme, disclosed that each beneficiary would be given a one-off payment of N30, 000.