Nigerian press focuses on battle against measles, others

The battle against dreaded measles and the stoppage of payment of salaries and allowances to former public office holders in Zamfara State are some of the trending stories in Nigerian press on Thursday.The Nation reported that the United Nations Children Emergency Funds (UNICEF), the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other partners are stepping up the battle against measles, unhealthy living and violence against children.

In Yenegoa, the Bayelsa State capital, UNICEF in partnership with the Centre for Disease Control and Surveillance/African Field Epidemiology Network (CDC/AFENET) said the implementation of measles second dose introduction started on November 25.

The Daily Trust said Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara State has signed into law, the bill stopping allowances for former governors, deputies, speakers and their deputies in the state.

The bill was brought to the governor by the Speaker of the State House Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Muazu Magarya, and other principal officers of the House.

ThisDay said as former President Olusegun Obasanjo threw his weight behind the closure of Nigerian borders with its neighbours, the federal government has again given Benin Republic and Niger Republic conditions to be complied with before the land borders, that were closed about three months ago, would be reopened.

Nigeria’s recent border closure drill has been linked to the recent rise in headline inflation, which is currently at 11.61 percent as of October 2019.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, briefed State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, that recent figures from the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) were noticed since September, according to Channels TV report.

The Guardian said the Senate has given the assurance that it would not force the controversial hate speech and anti-social media bills on Nigerians.

The upper chamber gave the promise as scores of protesters yesterday stormed the National Assembly demanding the immediate withdrawal of the bills aimed at regulating the social media and prescribing capital punishment for hate speech offenders.

The Punch said the Federal Government has received the nominal roll of about 41 universities as part of moves to capture university workers in the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System.

The Coordinator of IPPIS in the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr. Olusegun Olufehinti, confirmed the figure to the newspaper during a telephone interview on Wednesday.

The Sun newspaper reported that the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has approved the suspension of three officers and six other ranks of the Nigerian Correctional Service implicated in the alleged internet fraud by an inmate.