Nigerian press focuses on clampdown on protesters, crisis in senate over

The criticism over the clampdown on Revolution protesters by the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) as well as the governors’ stand on the protest dominate the pages of Nigerian newspapers on Wednesday.The Punch newspaper reported that the Civil Society Organisations, lawyers, human rights activists on Tuesday joined other Nigerians to knock the Federal Government and the security agencies for clamping down on the #RevolutionNow protesters on Monday.

They also flayed the government for the continued incarceration of the convener of the #RevolutionNow protests, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, who is detained by the Department of State Services for “threatening national security and public safety”.

It reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) has applied to the Federal High Court in Abuja for an order allowing it to keep SaharaReporters publisher Omoyele Sowore, for 90 days.

Sowore, who was the presidential candidate of African Action Congress in the last election, was arrested on Sunday by the operatives of the DSS ahead of the Monday’s #RevolutionNow protest which he co-convened with others.

The Nation newspaper reported the position of the 36 governors on the protest, saying that the governors have advised Nigerians to shun the pro-revolution protests slated for 21 cities.

Democracy remains the best option for this country, Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) Chairman and Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu said.

The Guardian said that Senate President Ahmad Lawan might not have entirely escaped the aftershocks of the red chamber’s appointment of chairmen of committees.

The phenomenon, fused with a potent ability to rock the tenures of Senate presidents, has bothered occupants of the legislative position from 1999 till date.

The Sun said angry students on Tuesday protested at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, following the death of four of their colleagues when a bridge within the campus collapsed on Monday night.

Consequently, the management of the university announced the closure of the university, saying it was in honour of the students who died as a result of a heavy downpour.

Channels Television and others reported that President Muhammadu Buhari will swear in the ministers-designate on August 21.

The Tribune said that Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) have warned the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, to stop debasing the Senate in his bid to convince the Executive arm of government that he is a rubber stamp.

The Daily Trust reported that the Federal Government has approved the promotion of 2,932 senior civil servants in the federal civil service under the 2018 Directorate Level promotion exercise.

ThisDay said the government will set up a committee in the coming weeks to review the revenue sharing formula for the federal, states and local governments due to the current economic realities.