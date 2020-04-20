Nigerian press focuses on concerns over increase in COVID-19 cases, others

The mounting concerns over the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and the decision to quarantine the officials who attended the burial of the Chief of Staff to the President are the trending stories in Nigerian press on Monday.This Day said that there were mounting concerns that COVID-19 pandemic might be going through the roof as confirmed cases rose sharply by 86, bringing the tally to 627.

The rise was the highest in a single day since the first index case was reported in the country on February 27, with Lagos State having 70 of the new cases.

The Nation said the Presidency on Sunday defended the prevention of its senior officials who attended the burial of Mallam Abba Kyari from accessing the State House.

It described the action as “standard protocol” and that those affected needed not be angry since the action did not stop them from carrying out their officials duties “digitally”.

The stay “away order” has also been extended to State House correspondents and media officers in the Presidency, who covered the burial of Kyari, who until his death on Friday, was President Muhammadu Buhari’s chief of staff.

The Daily Trust said that 10 persons on Sunday died in a fatal auto crash along Kaura Namoda-Gusau road in northern Zamfara State.

The Punch said that no fewer than 105 Boko Haram and Islamic State West African Province terrorists have been shot dead by troops of the Nigerian Army attached to Operation Lafiya Dole after the insurgents attempted to attack Buni Gari community in Yobe State.

The Leadership said that President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the latest attacks by bandits in three local governments areas in Katsina State that left 47 persons dead.

The Sun reported that the Rivers State government has released the 22 Exxon Mobil workers arrested for violating its Executive Order restricting movement of persons in the state.

The Guardian said the Guild of Medical Directors (GMD) has declared that all patient, who attends any private facility nationwide, would be deemed COVID-19 positive until proved otherwise.