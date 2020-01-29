Nigerian press focuses on concerns over rising insecurity, death toll from Lassa fever

The worries by members of the National Assembly and President Muhamamdu Buhari over rising insecurity and the increasing death toll from Lassa fever dominate the headlines of the Nigerian press on Wednesday.The Punch reported that the two chambers of the National Assembly on their resumption from a five-week recess on Tuesday reviewed the state of the nation and declared that insecurity in the country had reached an alarming level.

This Day said President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock at the level of violent crimes in the North-west and other parts of the country, promising tougher measures against bandits that had made life difficult for Nigerians.

The newspaper also reported that the federal government will not be distracted by the rating of the Transparency International, which ranked Nigeria low in its latest international Corruption Perception Index (CPI).

The Nation newspaper and many other tabloids screamed the rising deaths caused by Lassa fever, putting the casualty at 41 since January, according to the Health Minister, Dr. Osagie Ehanire.

The Daily Trust reported that barely two weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari formally nominated Dr. Kingsley Obiora as a deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, mixed reactions have continued to trail the action, with Nigerians expressing divergent opinions about the morality or political justification of the President’s decision.

The Leadership said that in its 15 years of existence, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has only enrolled four million Nigerians for its services in various hospitals across the country.

The Sun said that the Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan, has restrained the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu and the sacked 68 local governments and local council development areas (LCDAs) chairmen from forcefully taking over council offices across the state.

The Guardian said that increased production and capacity utilisation by rice millers across the country, may have boosted Nigeria’s quest to commence exportation of rice by 2022.