Nigerian press focuses on COVID-19 induced closure of schools, broadband penetration

The closure of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic and other interventions by the government dominate the headlines of Nigerian press on Friday.The Daily Trust reported that the Federal government has shut 104 unity schools universities, colleges of education and polytechnics.

This Day reported that President Muhammadu Buhari has called for calm among Nigerians as the scourge of COVID-19 is gradually spreading in the country with four new cases discovered in Lagos State, bringing the toll to 12.

The Punch said the Lagos State Government has confirmed four new coronavirus cases, bringing to 12, the total number of cases in the country.

The Sun reported that in response to the Corona virus pandemic, Nigeria’s leading carrier, Air Peace has downsized its operations.

The airline said it took the decision after an emergency meeting with its top management staff to review its operations in the face of the disease, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) has already declared as a global pandemic.

The Leadership said that the ad-hoc committee on the Ownership Review and Analysis of DisCos and Electricity Sector Reform set up by the National Economic Council (NEC) has revealed that power Distribution Companies (DisCos) made an underinvestment of N164 billion (67 percent) between 2015 and 2018 contrary to their Performance Agreement Target (PAT).

The Nation said that the Federal Government is targeting 90 percent broadband penetration within the next five years, quoting the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami.

The Guardian reported that the International Air Transport Association (IATA) warned that Nigeria is at risk of losing 2.2 million overseas-bound passengers and $434 million revenue loss, if the coronavirus spread continues to escalate.