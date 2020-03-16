Nigerian press focuses on death toll in Lagos explosion, ruling party crisis

The death of 17 persons in Lagos gas explosion and the lingering crisis in the national ruling political party dominate the headlines of Nigerian press on Monday.Virtually all the newspapers and electronic media are agog with the Lagos explosion with the Punch newspaper reporting that no fewer than 17 persons have been confirmed dead and 25 others injured in a gas explosion that rocked the Abule-Ado area, near the International Trade Fair Complex, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State on Sunday.

The Nation screamed that it was a black Sunday in Lagos as multiple explosions killed no fewer than 17 persons. It said that a family of four – the father, the mother and their two boys — and a Reverend Sister were among the dead.

This Day said that the embattled National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, gets a lifeline today as President Muhammadu Buhari meets with the party’s governors in Abuja.

Oshiomhole, who has been battling to retain his position, following his suspension by an Abuja High Court, also got a hefty relief yesterday as the party’s National Leader, Senator Bola Tinubu, threw his weight behind him, dismissing the move to oust the national chairman as a selfish one.

The Sun also said as the crisis plaguing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) festers, the national leader of the party, Chief Bola Tinubu, has declared support for the embattled national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, even as he called on party faithful to shelve their individual ambitions and help the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration achieve his programmes.

The Daily Trust reported that the troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole of the Nigerian Army has inflicted devastating defeat on Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists in the northeast of Nigeria.

Channels Television said that the suspected case of Coronavirus reported in Enugu State is negative. This is according to the state government, which said that the result from the test carried out at the Irua Specialist Hospital confirmed the status.

The Leadership said that Nigeria’s mutual funds or Collective Investment Schemes has generated an estimated gain of $1.2 billion (N382 billion) as their net asset value hit N1.004 trillion in the year 2019.

The Guardian said the Federal Government has told the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) that it had “no record of the exact amount of public funds stolen by a former military Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, and the spending of about $5 billion recovered loot for the period between 1999 and 2015.”