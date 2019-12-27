Nigerian press focuses on dip in external reserves, lowering of Boko Haram’s flag

The reduction in Nigeria’s foreign reserves and the lowering of the flag of Boko Haram in a town in Borno State by the military are some of the trending stories in the Nigerian press on Friday.The Nation reported the decline in foreign exchange reserves which dipped to $39.2 billion and said that it was threatening the naira.

For two years, the naira exchange rate against the dollar and other currencies had been stable, it said.

ThisDay said that troops attached to Operation Lafiya Dole have lowered Boko Haram flag hoisted in Fadama town in the state, after overrunning the insurgents.

The terrorists were subdued by the superior fire power of the troops.

Dozens of fighters driving trucks and motorcycles were said to have stormed Kwarangulum late on Tuesday, shooting fleeing residents and burning homes after looting food supplies.

The Daily Trust reported that President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the government and people of Burkina Faso, who suffered a deadly terrorist attack that claimed 35 citizens that their brothers in Nigeria and the West African sub-region would not abandon them to their fate.

The Guardian said the latest mobile technology 5G is capable of delivering speed of 400 times more than 4G technology, but Nigerians may not enjoy the potential because of peculiar environmental challenges.

Channels Television said the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday announced the closure of the Sagamu Interchange Bridge in Ogun State in south-western part of the country as a result of the twin tanker explosion that occurred under the bridge on Christmas Day.

The Punch said that the subsidy on petrol has risen to N47.5 per litre as the expected open market price of the commodity hit N180.78 on Monday.

The Sun reported that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has concluded plans to embark on a nationwide consultation to explore ways members could agree to produce a consensus presidential candidate in 2023.