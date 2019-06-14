Nigerian press focuses on drop in foreign investment, election court’s ruling

The drop in foreign direct investment and the presidential election tribunal’s ruling on the opposition’s claim are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Friday.The Punch reported that foreign direct investment in Nigeria, Africa’s top oil producer, plunged by 43 percent to $2 billion, according to a United Nations report.

The Guardian reported that although global foreign direct investment (FDI) flows suffered a setback of about 13 percent in 2018, with inflows sliding to $1.3 trillion from $1.5 trillion in the previous year, but sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), recorded growth of about 13 percent, pushing investment inflow to $32 billion in 2018.

ChannelsTV said that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has reserved ruling in the application filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, in the February 23 presidential election.

The PDP and its presidential candidate had earlier moved a motion seeking for access to inspect the server and data of smart card readers used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the conduct of the presidential election.

The Sun said that the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has launched a Joint Task Force (JTF) for its Katsina State zonal office to safeguard electricity installations and other equipment in the area from vandals.

The Nation said that 62 people were killed by bandits in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

ThisDay said that troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have killed 64 Boko Haram terrorists and captured eight others after a fierce gun battle in the Lake Chad area.

The Daily Trust said that the African Development Bank (AfDB) is rolling out an affirmative action to leverage about $3 to $5 billion for women businesses in Africa.