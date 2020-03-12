Nigerian press focuses on economic crisis, bill banning importation electricity generators

The fear of economic crisis due to the prevailing oil glut and the coronavirus pandemic as well as the plan to introduce a law to ban the importation of electricity generating sets are some of the leading stories in the Nigerian press on Thursday.The Guardian reported that there has been no respite yet for Nigerian investors as over $3.3 billion (N1 trillion) has been wiped off from the stock market in just three trading days amid growing fears of coronavirus spread and declining crude oil prices.

The Nation reported that Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote has lost more than $787 million (N240 billion) in five hours as the effect of the coronavirus bit harder on the Stock Exchange.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared coronavirus a pandemic.

This Day reported that the federal government has allayed fears of an economic crisis in view of the effects of the crash in global oil prices and the Coronavirus epidemic on the nation’s economy.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, called on Nigerians not to panic as the drastic fall in global oil prices threatens the country’s 2020 budget as well as its macroeconomic stability.

The Daily Trust said that the Senate has introduced a bill seeking to ban the importation, sale and use of power generators.

The bill, titled “Generating Set (Prohibition/Ban) Bill 2020, was read for the first time on the floor of the Senate.

Channels Television said popular business mogul and the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has called for more seriousness in handling the diversification of the Nigerian economy.

The Leadership said about 50 cargoes of Nigeria‘s crude oil are currently stranded on the high seas as there are no off-takers for them for now due to a drop in demand following the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Sun reported that the Air Task Force (ATF) of the Operation LAFIYA DOLE has killed several terrorists belonging to the Boko Haram group at Bula Korege on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.