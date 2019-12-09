Nigerian press focuses on ECOWAS single currency, abandoned Oguta port

The report on the implication of the implementation of the West African single currency and the moribund Oguta Port in Imo State as well as the enrolment of university teachers on single pay system are some of the leading stories in Nigerian press on Monday.The Daily Trust reported that Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, said that the report for the implications of the single currency for the West African sub-region is ready for consideration by the Heads of Government of the ECOWAS members.

The newspaper also quoted Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as saying that the Federal Government has massively invested in critical infrastructure with a view to tapping from about $200 billion accruing from African tourism.

The Nation said that the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) Managing Director George Moghalu is not happy with the state of the Oguta seaport, which in the 1950s, was playing host to vessels from Liverpool and other countries.

He noted that the Oguta Port, which was connected to River Niger, was used by the European mercantile companies to move palm produce, oil and gas, agricultural products, natural resources to other parts of the countries and Europe.

It reported also that the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, has faulted the re-arrest of Omoyele Sowore by the Directorate of State Services (DSS).

ChannelsTV said that counsel to Mr. Omoyele Sowore and human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has insisted that the Department of State Service is guilty of desecrating the court despite the denial by the service.

ThisDay said the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is set to sanction its members in about seven universities who defied its directives and enrolled into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The Punch said the Federal Government will on Monday (today) decide on the request by vice chancellors of some federal universities to extend the enrollment of lecturers on the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System.

The IPPIS enrollment, which commenced on November 25, came to an end on December 7.

The Guardian said three weeks to the end of the year, the quarterly reports on job creation and unemployment prepared by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have not been made available to the public contrary to the usual practice.

The Sun said that if the proposed amendments to some sections of the 1999 Constitution scale through, president, governors and lawmakers may face a fresh hurdle in order to be eligible to run for any office.