Nigerian press focuses on eviction notice on Nigerians in South Africa, minimum wage

The eviction notice served on Nigerians in parts of South Africa and the lingering crisis over minimum wage are some of the trending issues in the Nigerian press on Friday.The Sun reported that Nigerians and other foreign nationals have been handed a 12-hour ultimatum by indigenes of Keimoes and Upington areas of Northern Cape Province of South Africa to move out.

Mr. Adetola Olubajo, President of the Nigeria Union in South Africa, said in a statement that the development was as a result of an “ugly incident” that took place between a police officer and a Nigerian on Wednesday.

The Leadership reported that President Muhammadu Buhari has told members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to comply with the administration’s anti-corruption policy by enrolling in the Integrated Payment and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The Nation said that states yet to implement the payment of the N30,000 new minimum wage or conclude talks on the consequential adjustment of salaries for senior civil servants by January 31 will face the wrath of Labour.

The Organised Labour said it would not be able to guarantee industrial peace and harmony in such states at the expiration of the ultimatum.

This Day reported that the Plateau State Police Command has confirmation that gunmen suspected to be herdsmen killed 12 persons and injured one at Kulben Village of Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

The Daily Trust said that Boko Haram insurgents reportedly killed three soldiers and wounded eight others at Monguno in Borno State.

The terrorists’ car, filled with explosives was said to have rammed into the troops’ convoy.

The Punch said the South-West security outfit, Operation Amotekun, started on shaky ground on Thursday with the absence of three governors of the zone from the launch of the event.

Channels Television said the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has issued a new regulation to compel the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to implement 70 percent local content in broadcasting.